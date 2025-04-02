MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Manchester, N.H. said Wednesday that the cause of death of a newborn baby, whose body was discovered near a pond last week, is still unknown.

The New Hampshire State Police and Manchester Police Department are appealing to the public for help with the investigation into the death.

Investigators were able to whittle down the timeline from 14 days to two days for when they believe the girl was placed into the water at Pine Island Park.

“As far as what we’re still looking for, we’re looking for information from anybody who may have seen somebody discarding an object into the water between March 25 and March 27,” said Manchester Police Chief Peter Marr.

The baby girl, who is now being referred to as Jane Doe, was found dead at Pine Island Park last Thursday around 4 p.m. Investigators continue to call her death suspicious.

“It’s sad that somebody would resort to that when they’ve got so many options, you know,” said a concerned neighbor.

Marr said that, since last week, the department has been flooded with phone calls, emails, and texts — 50 tips in all — from the public.

Police are now offering a $2,500 cash reward for information leading to answers about the cause of the baby’s death.

“For those of you who didn’t see anything and don’t know anything regarding baby Jane Doe, you can still help by sharing and reposting all of this on social media. The more we share it, the more we get it out there, the better outcome we’ll have,” Marr said.

