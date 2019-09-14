Manchester, NH police identify victim in suspicious death, charge man with assault

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police have charged a Manchester, New Hampshire man with assault after after another man died after suffering serious injuries in a fight Friday night, officials said.

Officers allegedly found a 57-year-old man, later identified as Robert Lachance, of Manchester, with serious injuries that were the result of a physical altercation in the 100 block of Spruce Street Friday night.

Lachance was taken to a local hospital and later died.

Police charged Daniel Samaria, 44, with first degree assault in Lachance’s death Saturday.

