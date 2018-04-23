Manchester NH police investigating 7-Eleven armed robbery

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Manchester, New Hampshire are looking for two men accused holding up a 7-Eleven with a pair of scissors, officials said.

Officers responding to the 7-Eleven on Maple Street about 1:15 a.m. Saturday met the 24-year-old clerk who said one of the suspects waited in line before jumping over the counter and brandishing a pair of scissors while the other ran out and got into a dark-colored Mazda CX-7, Manchester police said.

“The suspect emptied the drawer as he stood on the counter waving the scissors toward the clerk who was not injured during the robbery,” police wrote in a post on the department’s Facebook page. “The suspect with the scissors is described as a Hispanic Male with a thin build, unknown facial hair or age and last seen wearing gray sweatpants, black pants, and white sneakers.”

The second suspect, who was seen in the store with a female child prior to the robbery, is described as a Hispanic male with glasses, unknown build or age and last seen wearing blue jeans with a red and black sweatshirt.”

Anyone with information about the robbery is urged to call Manchester police at  603-792-5500 and reference Case # 18-5795. You can also contact Manchester Police Crimeline at 603-624-4040.

