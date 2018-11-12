Manchester, NH police investigating after man shot

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Manchester, New Hampshire are investigating after a man was shot Monday.

Officers responded to the area of Notre Dame and Conant streets about 6:33 p.m. for reports of a gunshot, according to Manchester police.

A 20-year-old male, whose name was not released, was transported to a local hospital, police say.

The investigation is ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)