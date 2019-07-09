Manchester, NH police investigating after man walks into hospital with stab wounds

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Manchester, New Hampshire police are investigating after a man walked into Elliot Hospital to be treated for multiple stab wounds late Monday night.

Officers responding to the hospital about 9 p.m. said the man, who suffered stab wounds to his chest and back, refused to discuss the incident and was uncooperative.

Hospital surveillance camera recordings showed a maroon SUV with New Hampshire plates dro the man off. The driver told police he spotted the injured man near Union and Lake streets and drove him to the hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call Manchester police at 668-8711 or the Crimeline at 6245-4040.

