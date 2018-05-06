MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) – Police are investigating after an altercation between two McDonald’s workers in Manchester, N.H., left one woman stabbed, officials said.

Police officers responding to a disturbance at the McDonald’s on Second Street about 6:45 p.m. Sunday spoke with witnesses who said an altercation between two employees left one woman with a cut on the arm.

The woman’s injuries were considered non-life-threatening, police said.

The incident remains under investigation and anyone with information is urged to call Manchester police at 603-668-8711.

