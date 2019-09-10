MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Manchester, New Hampshire launched an investigation after a woman they say was found unresponsive in the roadway late Monday night died at the hospital.

Officers responding to the area of Canal and Spring streets around 10:30 p.m. discovered a woman unresponsive and suffering from extensive injuries in the roadway, police said.

The woman, whose name has not been released, was transported to an area hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is asked to call Manchester police at 603-668-8711 and reference case number 19-013122.

