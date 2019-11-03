Manchester, NH police investigating foreign object found in Halloween candy

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Manchester, New Hampshire police are investigating a “foreign object’ found in a piece of Halloween candy Sunday, officials said.

At 7:15 p.m. a person reported finding a foreign object in a piece of candy they got while trick-or-treating earlier Sunday, police said.

The incident is under investigation. No other information was immediately available.

