Manchester, NH police investigating homicide

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A fatal shooting in Manchester, New Hampshire Monday has now been ruled a homicide, officials say.

Dillon Schultz, 24, died of a gunshot wound to the abdomen, New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office and Manchester police announced Wednesday.

Officers arrived at the scene about 6:30 p.m. Monday and found Schultz suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, officials say.

He was transported to Catholic Medical Center in Manchester, where he was pronounced dead, according to officials.

Anyone in the vicinity of 6 Notre Dame Ave. between 5 and 6:45 p.m. Monday, or anyone with information about the homicide, is urged to contact Manchester police at 603-668-8711.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)