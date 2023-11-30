MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Manchester, NH are investigating two jewelry store robberies that occurred over a span of three days, according to authorities.

The Manchester Police Department said they were working to identify a suspect who they believe used “snatch-and-grab” tactics to steal gold chains at a pair of local stores.

According to the department, the first case occurred on Nov. 25 when a man entered Day’s Jewelers at 66 March Ave. and asked staff if he could view gold chains at the store.

“As he looked, he suddenly grabbed a chain and ran out of the store,” the department stated in a news release.

Manchester PD described the suspect as a white male with short, brown hair as well as facial stubble. He was said to have been wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, brown leather boots, and a black ball cap with a yellow smiley face on the front.

Police added that three days later on Nov. 28, a similar incident happened at the Market Square Jewelers at 814 Elm St., involving a man who asked to see gold rope chains and cross pendants.

While viewing the chains, police said the suspect was able to get ahold of one and exited the store.

In that case, the suspect was said to be a man between 35-39 years old, who had a similar description of the individual sought for the previous theft.

“He was last seen wearing a black beanie hat, red scarf, black jacket over a black hooded sweatshirt, dark blue or black pants, and black and white Nike sneakers,” the police department said.

Anyone with information on the thefts or suspect is asked to contact Manchester Police Detective Andrew Choi at 603-792-5514.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)