Manchester, NH police investigating possible pellet gun shooting outside elementary school

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway in Manchester, New Hampshire after students were shot at and a volunteer with an after-school program was struck by projectiles fired from what may have been a pellet gun, officials said.

Officers responded to the Gossler Park Elementary School Monday afternoon after receiving two 911 calls reporting that someone was shooting at students from the woods near the school and that a teacher had been struck.

Upon investigation, police learned that children and a volunteer with an after-school program were outside when they heard what sounded like several gunshots. A volunteer was struck with what police say was “a projectile that appears to be consistent with a pellet gun.” No other students were injured.

Students who were outside were moved to the gymnasium and a perimeter was set up around the school. The Gossler School was cleared for additional threats.

Once it was determined the school was safe, the school was taken out of secure campus mode and parents were allowed to pick up their children.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Manchester police at 603-668-8711.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)