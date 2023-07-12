MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Manchester, New Hampshire asked members of the public to avoid the area of Front Street Wednesday due to a shooting investigation.

Police, in a tweet, said their investigation was underway as of around 3:50 p.m.

Front Street between its intersection with Dunbarton Road and the Amoskeag Bridge was closed.

“We ask that the public stay out of the area as police work,” police said.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)