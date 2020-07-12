Manchester, NH police investigating shooting that left 2 injured

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a shooting in Manchester, New Hampshire late Saturday night that left two people injured, officials said.

Officers responding to a disturbance and gunshots heard on Union Street just before midnight learned that two people were injured, police said.

Officers say those involved have been identified and accounted for, and the public is in no danger at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

