Manchester, NH police investigating suspicious death

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Manchester, N.H. police are investigating the suspicious death of a man found with serious injuries Friday night, officials said.

Officers allegedly found a 57-year-old man with serious injuries that were the result of a physical altercation in the 100 block of Spruce Street Friday night, police said. The man was taken to a local hospital and later died.

Officials did not immediately release the man’s identity.

All parties involved have been identified and the death was not a random act, according to police. Officials said anyone with information about the death should contact the police department at 603-668-8711.

