Manchester, NH police investigating suspicious death

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Manchester, New Hampshire are investigating the suspicious death of an adult male, officials say.

The investigation is being conducted by the Manchester Police Department in conjunction with the Attorney General’s Office, New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald and Manchester Police Chief Carlo T. Capano announced Monday.

No additional details were available.

The investigation is ongoing.

