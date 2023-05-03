MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Manchester, New Hampshire, say their department is investigating multiple cases of armed robberies involving Facebook Marketplace.

The Manchester Police Department said “a series of robberies” have been reported in the city over the last few months – all involving victims who thought they were buying smart phones via listings on Facebook, only to be robbed at gunpoint when attempting to receive the item offline.

“The victim arrives at the pre-arranged meeting place, and multiple armed suspects described as younger, possibly teenagers, approach and rob them at gunpoint,” the department stated in a news release.

The release did not state how many robberies had taken place, but noted that all cases were under investigation and that anyone with information is asked to call police at 603-668-8711.

Authorities also advised the public to always view a seller/buyer’s profile before meeting up to complete a transaction and to not proceed if anything appears suspicious, in addition to arranging for transactions to occur in well-lit, public locations.

“Manchester Police highly recommend that if you buy or sell an item through an online marketplace, you make the transaction in a well-lit, public location, such as the parking lot of the Manchester Police Department,” the department stated.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)