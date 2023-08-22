MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Manchester are asking for the public’s help as they work to identify a man who was seen breaking into a business and walking off with a safe earlier in the summer.

The Manchester Police Department said they were initially called to the Waterworks Café on Commercial Street on the night of July 12 after receiving a report of a burglary.

Authorities went on to review surveillance video that showed a suspect breaking into the building before exiting with safe in tow. According to the police department, the suspect then got into a dark-colored SUV and headed north on Commercial Street.

On Tuesday, Aug. 22, the department shared several images from that night, including the suspect, who police described as having a possible height of 5’9” to 6’1” and weight of 160-180 pounds. He was also said to have been wearing a sweatshirt, baggy pants, black shoes, a mask, and gloves during the incident.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or the vehicle is asked to contact Manchester Police Detective Adam Bergeron-Rosa at 603-792-5508 or by email at abergero@manchesternh.gov.

Images provided by the Manchester Police Department.

