Manchester, NH police looking for man accused of pulling on woman’s hijab

Police are looking to identify this man in connection with an assault at a Manchester, New Hampshire restaurant. Courtesy Manchester, New Hampshire Police Department.

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Manchester, New Hampshire are looking for a man accused of pulling on a strangers hijab at a restaurant last month, officials said.

A woman told police she was sitting at a table at The Farm restaurant about 4:45 p.m. on June 22 when a man walked up and pulled on her hijab without saying anything.

The suspect allegedly released the hijab and walked toward the bar, where he was confronted by the victim’s co-workers, according to police.

The suspect is being described as a white man about 40 to 45 years old, possibly 5 feet, 6 inches tall with dark hair.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is urged to call Manchester police at 603-668-8711, reference Case # 18-9416.

