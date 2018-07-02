MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Manchester, New Hampshire police are searching for a missing 35-year-old man who hasn’t been in contact with his family in more than two weeks.

Emilio J. Paul, of Manchester, was reported missing by his mother Wednesday after he had not been heard from since June 17.

This report came after one of Paul’s co-workers called his mother to say he failed to show up for work on June 20. The co-worker added that it was out of character for Emilio to not show up without calling in.

Paul is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing 190 pounds with short black hair, brown eyes and a large Virgin Mary tattoo on his back, among several other tattoos on his body.

He is most likely operating a 2013 blue Toyota Corolla with license plate number 4153725, according to police.

Anyone with information on Paul’s whereabouts is asked to call Manchester police at 603-668-8711 and reference case number 18-9686.

