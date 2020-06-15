Manchester, NH police looking to identify business break-in suspect

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Manchester, New Hampshire police are turning to the public for help identifying the man who broke into a local business last month.

Officers responding to a reported break-in at Urban Zone around 1 a.m. on May 30 found that the front door had been smashed, according to police.

A review of surveillance video showed a man climbing through the front door and going through numerous drawers before leaving.

The owner told police that cash, watches, and bracelets worth more than $1,000 were missing.

The suspect is described as being a light-skinned Hispanic male of average height between 25 and 35 years old with a dark beard and short dark curly hair.

He was last seen wearing a light-colored baseball cap with a sticker on the top of the brim, a light-colored, tight-fitting hooded sweater, dark tight-fitting pants, black shoes with white soles and white laces. He also had a light-colored surgical face mask covering his nose, cheeks, and mouth, and light-colored surgical gloves.

Anyone with information is urged to call Manchester police at 603-668-8711.

