Manchester, NH police looking to identify suspect who used stolen credit card

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Manchester, New Hampshire police are turning to the public for help identifying a person who used a stolen credit card last month.

A Manchester resident reported Nov. 25 that someone had used his credit card to make a $2,500 purchase at the Best Buy on South Willow Street, according to Manchester police. The man said he had reported the card stolen to the Goffstown Police Department.

After an investigation, police released a photo of their suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Manchester police at 603-668 -8711.

