MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Manchester, New Hampshire on Friday announced they are offering a $1,500 reward for information leading to the arrest or indictment of a man who they say escaped a transitional housing unit earlier this month and is wanted in connection with three robberies in the state.

Michael Wells, 55, has been identified as a suspect in two robberies in Manchester at St. Mary’s Bank on Hooksett Road on Aug. 26 and Citizens Bank on Elm Street on Aug. 12, as well as a TD Bank in Nashua on Aug. 25, according to the Manchester Police Department.

In all of the robberies, police say Wells handed the teller a note claiming he had a gun, but no weapon was shown.

Wells is on escape status after walking away from the Calumet Transitional Housing building in Manchester.

He is also a sex offender who allegedly failed to notify law enforcement of his address change.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Manchester police at 603-668-8711 or Nashua police at 603-594-3500.

