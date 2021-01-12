MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A Manchester, New Hampshire police sergeant is being credited with saving the lives of residents found inside a burning apartment building early Tuesday morning.

Sgt. Michael Lavallee was on routine patrol on Auburn Street around 1:15 a.m. when he found a three-story apartment building that had caught on fire.

He alerted dispatch and then ran into the building to try to evacuate residents, according to Manchester police.

Flames were said to be coming out of windows on the third floor of the rear of the building and working its way down to the second floor.

Since the third floor appeared to be the area with the most active fire, police say Lavallee started there.

He was unable to make contact with anyone in that apartment, so he moved to the second floor, where he was joined by Officer Justin Gaudreault, Officer Patrick Colburn, and Lt. Robert Bellenoit.

They awoke the residents inside and they evacuated through a door on the Auburn Street side of the building since flames had engulfed the rear stairwell.

The third floor tenant was later found safe after they got out of the building on their own, police said.

Additional officers and firefighters arrived and evacuated neighboring buildings.

“It is our belief that Sgt. Lavallee’s actions saved lives,” a Manchester police spokesperson wrote in a press release. “If he hadn’t spotted the fire and if he and the other responding officers hadn’t woken up residents and evacuated the apartments, there likely could have been loss of life.”

One firefighter suffered undisclosed injuries but there were no civilian injuries reported.

The American Red Cross is assisting those displaced.

The fire left behind about $400,000 worth of damage.

The cause remains under investigation.

