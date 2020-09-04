Manchester, NH police officials ‘saddened, sickened’ over arbitrator’s ruling in favor of officer accused of racist remarks

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - The Manchester, New Hampshire Police Department released a statement Friday expressing their disappointment and disheartenment over the ruling that found in favor of an officer accused of making racist remarks.

Aaron Brown was fired from the department on April 12, 2018, after an internal investigation uncovered text messages on Brown’s department-issued cellphone in which he used “extremely disturbing racist remarks,” and claimed to have intentionally damaged property while executing search warrants, according to the statement issued by police officials.

Over the course of two years, Brown challenged the decision and in August of 2019, an arbitrator ruled that termination was too severe a punishment and that he should have only been suspended for 30 days before being reinstated as an officer.

“We will do everything possible to make sure Brown is never in a Manchester Police Uniform again. Sometimes fighting for what is right is difficult and an uphill battle, but we take this very seriously and have no intentions of giving up,” Chief Carlo Capano wrote.

The department wrote that they wished to give the public a better understanding of the facts that surround this incident.

Though they were unable to get into specifics, department officials claim that the alleged intentional damage to property prompted them to request a criminal investigation which was conducted by the Strafford County Attorney’s Office. The office later determined that there was not enough evidence to file said charges.

They said that despite this, their concern regarding the comments remained and the internal investigation was concluded on April 11, 2018, and Brown was fired.

“Under no circumstances, does the Manchester Police Department tolerate racist behavior. Aaron Brown was terminated due to the findings of the internal investigation. I, personally, would have handled it the same way if a similar situation had happened, and I am confident this agency always will,” Capano said.

The Manchester Police Patrolman Association chose to file a grievance over Brown’s termination, and an arbitration meeting was scheduled for Aug. 21, 2019.

At the hearing, the arbitrator again found there was insufficient evidence Brown had intentionally damaged property but found his alleged racist comments to be egregious and that they had no place in law enforcement, according to the department.

The ruling called for Brown to receive his job back with back pay, minus the 30-day suspension. The Manchester Police Department said they “vehemently disagreed with this finding.”

“We are extremely saddened and sickened to see that an arbitrator could rule in this manner after hearing this egregious case.” the statement read.

Though they disagree, the arbitrator’s ruling is binding. Despite this, Chief Capano refused to reinstate Brown and the union filed an unfair labor practice charge against the department. That case is currently pending.

According to the statement, the department and the union also disagree on the amount of back pay Brown is due.

“On August 24, 2020, the arbitrator issued a ruling and we again got discouraging news,” the statement read. “Despite Brown having made no effort to find other employment since the date of his termination, the City is still required to provide Brown with substantial back pay.”

The Manchester Police Dept. has asked the Police Standards and Training Council to review this matter and determine whether Brown should retain his police certification.

“Manchester police officers take pride in the community we serve and the uniform we wear. Aaron Brown’s actions cast a shadow on this agency, but those actions are not representative of this police department as a whole,” Capano wrote.

