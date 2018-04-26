Manchester, NH police rescue injured duck

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Two police officers in Manchester, NH rescued an injured duck during their midnight tour of duty.

Officer Jason Soucy and Officer Canada Stewart rescued the duck on Andrea Drive and transported it to a local animal hospital where it received treatment.

The police department shared a photo of Officer Jason Soucy with the duck and wrote in part, “We hope our new friend makes a speedy recovery!”

