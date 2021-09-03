MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Manchester, New Hampshire police have safely located 25-year-old Kurt Bernard, officials announced on Saturday.

Bernard had last been seen in the area of Dunbarton Road around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Bernard has mental health concerns. He also has a medical condition that requires medication.

No additional information was immediately available.

