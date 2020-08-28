Manchester, NH police searching for 18-year-old wanted for assault

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are on the lookout for a man who they say is wanted for second degree assault in Manchester, New Hampshire on Friday, authorities said.

Officers responding to a call for a fight on Somerville Street at 10:20 a.m. were told that the suspect, Joel Martel, 18, of Manchester, had assaulted a 19-year-old, police said.

The victim was able to get a metal baseball bat and hit Martel several during the assault, according to police. Martel was scared away when the victim fired his own gun into the floor and he was able to escape the apartment, the victim said.

The Manchester Police SWAT Team was deployed and were able to clear the apartment, police said. Martel was nowhere to be found.

Anyone with information on Martel’s whereabouts is asked to contact Manchester police at 603-668-8711 or to contact the Crime Line at 603-624-4040.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)