Manchester, NH police searching for 2 suspects after fast-food restaurant robbery

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Manchester, New Hampshire police are searching for two suspects accused of robbing a fast-food restaurant

Police say three people stole from the cash register at a Burger King in Manchester.

One suspect has been arrested, but police are still searching for two more.

Anyone with information about the two suspects is urged to contact Manchester police.

