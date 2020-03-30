Manchester, NH police searching for armed robber who held up store in hospital mask

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Manchester, New Hampshire police are searching for a man who robbed a convenience store at knifepoint Sunday afternoon while wearing a hospital mask.

Officers responding to a reported armed robbery at the Maple Street Market around 3:30 p.m. spoke with the clerk who said a man wearing a hospital mask had walked into the store, asked for two cartons of cigarettes, and then jumped over the counter, displayed a knife, and demanded money, according to Manchester police.

The clerk said he picked up a rolling chair, threw it at the suspect, jumped over the counter, and went outside.

The suspect then left with the cartons of cigarettes.

The suspect is described as a white man with a slim build and reddish-blonde hair.

He was last seen wearing a blue long-sleeved shirt, black track pants with a large white printed smiley face, and black sunglasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call Manchester police at 603-668-8711 or call the Crime Line at 603-624-4040.

