Manchester, NH police searching for armed robbery suspect

Police are asking the public for help identifying a man wanted in connection with an armed robbery at a Shop and Go in Manchester, New Hampshire on Saturday evening.

Police say the suspect, described as a white man in his 20s or 30s, demanded money from the cash register at the Massabesic Street convenience store while brandishing both a gun and a knife.

The incident occurred around 6:10 p.m. and the suspect was last seen wearing a black mask, black hooded sweatshirt, dark jeans, and gray sneakers.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711.

