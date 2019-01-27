Manchester, NH police searching for armed robbery suspect

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are asking the public for help identifying a man wanted in connection with an armed robbery at a convenience store in Manchester, New Hampshire on Saturday evening.

Police say the suspect, described as a Hispanic male, 20-30 years old, approximately 5 feet, 7 inches, demanded money from the cash register at the Lake Ave. Food Mart while brandishing a knife.

The incident occurred around 4:55 p.m. and the suspect reportedly has bruising under both eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Manchester Police Department and reference MPD Case number 19-1281.

