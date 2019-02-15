Manchester, NH police searching for armed robbery suspect

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a man who they say attempted to rob a convenience store in Manchester, New Hampshire on Friday evening.

Officers responding to a report of a robbery at the 61 Market on Maple Street around 7 p.m. spoke with an employee who said, someone, entered the store, threatened the clerk with a firearm and demanded money from the register, Manchester police said.

The man was able to get away with an undetermined amount of money.

The suspect is described as a white male, who is between 20 and 30-years-old and is about 5 feet, 9 inches tall.

He was last seen wearing a black mask, black hooded sweatshirt, and dark jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Manchester Police Department and reference MPD Case number 19-2267.

