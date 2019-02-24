Manchester, NH police searching for armed robbery suspect

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are asking the public for help in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery in Manchester, New Hampshire on Sunday.

Police responding to 61 Market about 8:15 p.m. for a report of an armed robbery say the suspect entered the store displaying a gun, demanded money from the clerk, then fled the store.

Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 603-792-5500. You may also contact the Crimeline with a tip at 624-4040.

