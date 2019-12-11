Manchester, NH police searching for armed robbery suspect

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Manchester, New Hampshire police are turning to the public for help identifying a robber who held up a local business at gunpoint early Wednesday morning.

Officers responding to a reported armed robbery at Brothers Express on Union Street about 4 a.m. spoke with a clerk who said the store had just been robbed at gunpoint by a Hispanic male.

The suspect, who was wearing a ski mask, black hooded sweatshirt, black and orange scarf, two different colored gloves, jeans, and work boots allegedly fled the scene with cash and cigarettes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Manchester police at 603-668-8711 or 603-624-4040.

