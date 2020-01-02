Manchester, NH police searching for armed robbery suspect

Manchester, New Hampshire police are turning to the public for help as they search for a man they believe was involved in an attempted armed robbery outside a city restaurant on New Year’s Eve.

Officers responding to a report of a shot being fired near the Heng Wong restaurant on Mammoth Road spoke with a woman who said she heard a gunshot and saw a man running through the parking lot with a pistol.

Another bystander told police two men had just tried to rob him at gunpoint.

Through an investigation, police identified one of the suspects as Kade Harrower, 22, of Manchester, for whom there is already an active arrest warrant on a charge of armed robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call Manchester police at 603-668-8711.