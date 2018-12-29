Manchester, NH police searching for armed robbery suspect

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire police are asking for the public’s help in identifying an armed robbery suspect who robbed a convenience store in Manchester at gunpoint on Friday.

Manchester, New Hampshire police released surveillance images Saturday of a man who held up the U&P convenience store around 7:30 p.m. and drove away in a dark-colored SUV.

The man was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, white gloves, gray sweatpants, and brown boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call Manchester police at 603-668-8711.

