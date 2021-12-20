MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Manchester, New Hampshire police are searching for a 29-year-old man who is wanted on a charge of felonious sexual assault on a juvenile, officials said.

A report was filed with the Manchester Police Department on Oct. 26 that launched an investigation that led to Jaime Raymundo-Perez being identified as a suspect.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711. You can also call the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040. Cash rewards are offered for information leading to an arrest and/or conviction.

