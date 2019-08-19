Manchester, NH police searching for man who attacked woman from behind, stole her purse

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Manchester, New Hampshire police are searching for a suspect after a woman said she struck in the back of the head by a man who stole her purse and then returned with a handgun to threaten her, officials said.

Officers were flagged down about 10 p.m. Sunday by a group of people who wanted to report an armed robbery in the area of 331 Spruce St., according to Manchester police.

The victim said she was walking home from the market when she noticed a man behind her, who she said told her, “Don’t worry, I am not following you,” before striking her in the back of the head and stealing her pocketbook.

The woman said when she started screaming for help the man returned with a handgun, racked the slide back, and pointed it at her.

The suspect is described as a thin Hispanic man in his 30s between 5 feet 5 inches and 5 feet 7 inches tall who was wearing black shorts and a black shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call Manchester police at 603-668-8711.

