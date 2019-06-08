Manchester, NH police searching for man who robbed gas station at gunpoint

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Manchester, New Hampshire are turning to the public for help tracking down a man they say robbed a local gas station clerk at gunpoint on Saturday.

Officers responding to a reported armed robbery at the Sunoco on South Willow Street spoke with the store clerk, who said an unknown white man had just walked into the store, pulled out a dark-colored firearm, and demanded money, according to Manchester police.

The suspect fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

He is described as being a white man in his late 20s to late 30s, between 5 feet, 5 inches and 5 feet, 6 inches tall who was last seen wearing a black beanie hat, black jacket, dark jeans, dark-colored sunglasses and gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to call Manchester police at 603-668-8711.

