Manchester, NH police searching for man who swiped 6 iPhones from food court

Manchester, New Hampshire police are asking for help as they search for a man who stole 6 iPhones from the food court at the Mall of New Hampshire in August.

The victim said she bought the iPhones on Aug. 24 and was sitting in the food court around 4:20 p.m. when a man grabbed the bag full of iPhones off of the table and ran away.

The suspect is described as a tall Hispanic male, mid- to late-20s, with a green shirt, tan pants, and a tattoo sleeve on his left arm.

Anyone with information is asked to call Manchester Police Det. Garrett Bombard at 603-792-5502.