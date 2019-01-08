Manchester, NH police searching for man who tried to rob convenience store with sledgehammer

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Manchester, New Hampshire police are searching for a man who tried to rob a convenience store with a sledgehammer Tuesday morning.

Officers responding to a reported attempted armed robbery at the Stop and Go on Massabesic Street about 7:25 a.m. spoke with a 24-year-old clerk who said a man had just walked in with a mini sledgehammer over his shoulder and demanded cash from the register, according to Manchester police.

The clerk said the man fled after he refused to hand over money.

The suspect is described as a light-skinned possibly Hispanic or African-American man between 5 feet, 6 inches and 5 feet, 8 inches tall and between 140 and 160 pounds, who was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with black designs on the shoulders, blue Levi’s jeans, and black sneakers.

Anyone with information is urged to call Manchester police at 603-668-8711.

