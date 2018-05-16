MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 69-year-old Manchester, New Hampshire resident who suffers from dementia.

Officers responded to James “Jim” Coleman’s residence Tuesday after his wife reported him missing.

She told police that she believes Coleman left their residence during the overnight hours of Monday into Tuesday because he was gone when she woke for work early Tuesday morning.

Coleman suffers from multiple cognitive issues, including dementia, she said. He knows his dementia is progressing and has had a difficult time dealing with it lately, police added.

Coleman frequently visits the Red Arrow Diner on Lowell Street, Chez Vachon on Kelley Street, Barnes & Nobles on South Willow Street, Grace Episcopal Church on Pine Street and his former employer, Walmart in Hooksett.

He is described as 6-feet tall, 180 pounds, with gray hair, reddish-grey beard and blue eyes.

Anyone who sees Coleman is asked to call Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711 and to reference MPD Case # 18-7213.

