Manchester, NH police searching for owner of dog rescued from water

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Manchester, New Hampshire police are searching for the owner of a dog that was rescued by an officer Wednesday morning.

Manchester police Officer Eric Cooper was responding to a report of a dog running loose in the area of River Road and Webster Street about 5:30 a.m. when spotted the dog near Cloyde Street, according to Manchester police.

With the help of several other officers, Cooper was able to use a dog pole to save the dog from a pond near a nearby youth detention center.

The dog, which wasn’t wearing tags, is believed to be a pit bull mix. It was taken to the Manchester Animal Shelter.

Anyone with information is asked to call Manchester police.

