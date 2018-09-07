Manchester, NH police searching for person of interest after man shot

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a person of interest after a person was shot Friday morning in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Officers responding to a report of a person shot in the area of 367 Hanover St. about 11 a.m. found a victim, who was transported a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound, according to Manchester police.

Authorities are now searching for a person of interest, who was described as a white man who was last seen running away from the rear of 367 Hanover St.

