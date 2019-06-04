Manchester, NH police searching for purse-snatching suspect

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are asking the public for help as they search for a man who stole a purse from an elderly woman in Manchester, New Hampshire on Monday.

Investigators are looking to speak with two men who dropped off a purse they found on Morey Street on Monday. The men are urged to call Manchester police at 603-668-8711.

Officers responding to a reported robbery outside the Macy’s at the Mall of New Hampshire spoke with an elderly woman who said an unknown man had just ripped her purse out of her hands while she was waiting in her car for the department store to open, according to Manchester police.

The suspect, described as a bald white man in his 30s or 40s with darker skin who was clean-shaven and weighed about 150 pounds allegedly fled the area in a tan-colored sedan.

Anyone with information is urged to call Manchester police at 668-8711 or the Crimeline at 624-4040.

