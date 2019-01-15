Manchester, NH police searching for suspect after armed robbery at convenience store

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Manchester, New Hampshire are searching for a suspect Tuesday after an armed robbery at a convenience store, police say.

Officers responding to Shawn’s Corner Market at 912 Somerville St. about 6:44 p.m. learned that an unknown male subject entered the store, threatened the clerk with a firearm and a knife, and demanded money, according to Manchester police.

The suspect fled the store with an undetermined amount of money and was last seen running east on Somerville Street.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 20-30 years old, standing 5 feet, 8 inches to 5 feet, 10 inches tall, wearing a black mask, black hooded sweatshirt, and dark jeans, police say.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Manchester police at 603-668-8711.

The incident remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)