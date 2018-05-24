Manchester NH police searching for suspect after attempted armed robbery

Manchester police are searching for this man in connection with an attempted armed robbery at Bunny's Convenience. Courtesy Manchester Police Department.

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Manchester New Hampshire police are searching for an armed robbery suspect accused of trying to hold up a convenience store Wednesday night, officials said.

Officers responding to an attempted armed robbery at Bunny’s Convenience about 10:30 p.m. met a clerk who told them a male customer had just demanded money from the cash register while claiming to be armed, police said.

The clerk said the suspect, described as a white man, about 5 feet 11 inches tall, with an average build, a five o’clock shadow, and a triangle-type tattoo on his left wrist/arm, brought an item to the counter at the Elm Street shop and claimed to have a handgun when the clerk opened the register.

When the clerk refused, partly because she thought the suspect was joking, the man fled toward Amherst Street.

Anyone with information about the suspect is urged to call the Manchester Police Department at 668-8711 and reference Case # 18-7708.

