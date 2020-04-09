Manchester, NH police searching for suspect in gas station robbery

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Manchester, New Hampshire are turning to the public for help locating a man wanted in connection with a gas station robbery on Thursday.

Officers responding to a burglary on Elm Street were told that a suspect, later identified as David Lang, 46, of Manchester, had broken into the gas station and Dunkin’ store, ransacked the registers and stole cash and cigarettes, police said.

Surveillance video allegedly shows Lang was in the building around 11:45 p.m. and then returned with an accomplice around 4 a.m. with an accomplice.

Lang was released on bail after police say he broke into Central High School in March.

He will be charged with committing a bail violation and burglary.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)