LITTLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Manchester, New Hampshire are searching for a suspect in a pedestrian hit-and-run.

Investigators say they are searching for the driver of a small black hatchback that hit a man on Union Street early Sunday morning

The victim suffered serious head injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Manchester Police at 603-668-8711.

