Manchester, NH police searching for teen stabbing suspect

Police are searching for a Manchester, New Hampshire teen accused of stabbing a man who assaulted one of his relatives, police said.

Manchester police officers responding to a reported stabbing near the intersection of Somerville and Wilson streets about 2:20 p.m. Wednesday met a woman who said her 18-year-old son, Levi Alvarez, had been stabbed in the stomach.

While speaking with Alvarez, police determined his stabbing was the result of a domestic assault situation involving his 17-year-old girlfriend on Clay Street, police said.

Alvarez, who was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening stab wound, was later arrested on charges of simple assault and criminal threatening and is expected to be arraigned Thursday in Hillsborough County Superior Court-North.

As a result of the stabbing, police have obtained an arrest warrant for Michael Call, 19, of Manchester, New Hampshire, who is accused of stabbing Alvarez.

Anyone with information about Call’s whereabouts is urged to call the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711.